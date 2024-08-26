Malaysia Airlines will cut its operating schedules through the end of the year, amid a double whammy of aircraft reliability issues and delivery delays.

Airline parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) says on 24 August says it will “execute corrective measures where needed” as it slashes it network. The group, which also comprises regional unit Firefly and religious pilgrimage operator Amal, did not disclose the extent of schedule cuts.

However, MAG chief Izham Ismail says the cuts will “ensure the long-term reliability of our fleet and robustness of our operations”.

“As committed before, we are taking immediate steps to address the root causes of these significant issues that contribute to operational difficulties including supply chain constraints, manpower challenges, and other external factors as part of the continuing normalisation of global aviation operations post-pandemic,” Izham states.

Mainline operator Malaysia Airlines was hit by a spate of operational issues in the span of a week. On 19 August, an Airbus A330-300 operating from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur was forced to divert to Alice Springs following engine issues.

Just a day later, another A330 bound for Shanghai returned to Kuala Lumpur due to a possible cabin pressurisation issue.

Then on 22 August, a flight to Medina also returned to the Malaysian capital following cabin pressurisation problems.

At the same time, the carrier has faced delivery delays with new Boeing 737 Max 8s, amid ongoing production issues at the North American airframer. Malaysia Airlines has only received four of 25 Max 8s on order – a slower-than-forecast delivery rate.

The spate of issues has led to operational disruptions at the airline, with passengers facing delays and flight cancellations.

Says Izham: “We are working closely with our aircraft and engine manufacturers, and a wide range of suppliers to comprehensively address supply chain and technical issues.”

He does not disclose how many Malaysia Airlines aircraft are affected by technical issues.

“Ensuring our aircraft are in optimal condition for safe and efficient operations whilst minimising potential disruptions are our utmost and urgent priority. We are committed to strengthening our operations and positioning the company for long-term success and growth,” Izham adds.