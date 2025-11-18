Flysafair will take its first Boeing 737 Max jets through lessor AerCap following an agreement announced at Dubai air show on 18 November.

The South African operator will receive three new Max 8s for delivery from the first quarter of 2028, while AerCap will also supply it with another two 737-800NG twinjets for delivery from the third quarter of 2026.

“By the end of next year we will be at 40 [737]NG aircraft, and in 2028 when we embark on these three Maxes it will be the start of the evolution to turn that into a full Max fleet,” says Flysafair chief executive Elmar Conradie.

“We are very excited about it,” he adds, describing Flysafair as the biggest 737 operator in Africa.

The Johannesburg-based low-cost carrier has around 35 737-800s in its fleet today, alongside a handful of 737-400s, serving domestic and international markets.