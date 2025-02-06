Hainan Airlines has disclosed plans to sell its fleet of nine Boeing 787-8s, as it looks to “further optimise” its fleet structure and cut operating costs. 

The disposal will involve “market-oriented methods”, including a direct sale or a lease, says Hainan, which adds that the plan was greenlit by the airline’s board on 27 January. 

Hainan_Airlines_Boeing_787-8_B-2730_(24078538431)

Source: Wikimedia Commons

A Hainan Airlines Boeing 787-8

Hainan adds that the deal will be subject to shareholder approval, and that it has not identified a counter-party to the deal. 

The airline’s 787-8s are powered by GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines, and are configured to seat 213 passengers in two classes. The nine jets are between 10 and 12 years old. 

According to the airline, the -8s account for less than 3% of its total aircraft operations. Hainan also operates the larger -9, with a fleet of 28 examples. 

Hainan states that it is disposing the -8s “in order to further optimise fleet structure, reduce…operating costs and improve [fleet economics]”. 

