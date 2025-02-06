Hainan Airlines has disclosed plans to sell its fleet of nine Boeing 787-8s, as it looks to “further optimise” its fleet structure and cut operating costs.

The disposal will involve “market-oriented methods”, including a direct sale or a lease, says Hainan, which adds that the plan was greenlit by the airline’s board on 27 January.

Hainan adds that the deal will be subject to shareholder approval, and that it has not identified a counter-party to the deal.

The airline’s 787-8s are powered by GE Aviation GEnx-1B engines, and are configured to seat 213 passengers in two classes. The nine jets are between 10 and 12 years old.

According to the airline, the -8s account for less than 3% of its total aircraft operations. Hainan also operates the larger -9, with a fleet of 28 examples.

Hainan states that it is disposing the -8s “in order to further optimise fleet structure, reduce…operating costs and improve [fleet economics]”.