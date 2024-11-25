Heathrow’s chief executive expects a government decision on a third runway at the London hub by the end of next year.

Speaking at the Airlines 2024 conference on 25 November, Thomas Woldbye said the airport – owned by a consortium that includes infrastructure giant Ferrovial and the state of Qatar – was “serious” about its willingness to invest in the controversial project, so long as it had government backing.

“By the end of next year, we’ll have taken a decision,” he said.

“Heathrow is running out of capacity…that is not a discussion,” he said. “But if the UK does not want a [third] runway, why would it be built? We need to get round the table and say: ‘Do you want this?’

The debate over a third runway at Heathrow has rumbled on for 20 years. Four years ago, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the scheme met government climate targets, but that any project would have to be approved by planning inspectors and ultimately government ministers.

Earlier in the day, transport secretary Louise Haigh said the Labour government that came to power in July supported aviation expansion so long as any proposal met sustainability objectives. Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet is split over allowing a third runway, according to reports.

Woldbye, who took over the top job at Heathrow in October 2023, said Heathrow airport would “survive without a third runway” given that its expected 84 million passengers this year take it close to its capacity. However, he noted that without a third runway, Heathrow would struggle to grow much beyond its current passenger numbers.