Icelandair will cease widebody operations when it retires its Boeing 767-300ERs in 2029 and instead fly an entirely narrowbody fleet.

The carrier had been considering 767 replacements as part of a fleet overhaul effort, but said on 30 April that it will not replace the ageing type with another twin-aisle aircraft.

“This decision aligns with Icelandair’s core strategy and key competitive advantage – the ability to operate economical narrowbody aircraft further east and west than its competitors via Iceland, as well as to streamline its cost base,” the airline states.

Icelandair last year began taking leased Airbus A321LRs and plans to have four in service during this year’s summer season. It is also due to begin taking aircraft from its firm order for 13 Airbus A321XLRs in 2029 and has options for a further 12 of the type.

Those Airbus commitments marked a shift away from Icelandair being a predominantly Boeing operator, as the carrier plans for the retirement of the 767s and 757s that have tended to operate its lengthier routes – a task that the long-range Airbus narrowbodies will take on.

Icelandair currently has 21 Boeing 737 Max jets in its fleet – 17 Max 8s and four 9s – alongside three A321LRs, 11 757-200s, three 767-300ERs and six De Havilland Canada Dash 8s.

It made the fleet announcement as it outlined a 10% reduction in its first-quarter loss, and said it is expecting profitability improvements in the second and third quarters.