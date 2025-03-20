IndiGo has revealed the configuration and deployment of its future fleet of Airbus A321XLRs, the first of which will be handed over to the low-cost operator in fiscal year 2026.

In briefing slides released on 19 March, IndiGo says its A321XLRs will come in a two-class configuration, with 12 business-class seats – known as ‘IndiGo Stretch’ – and 183 seats in economy.

The A321XLR forms part of a 300-aircraft order IndiGo placed in 2019, which also comprises a mix of A320neos and A321neos.

IndiGo says it plans to deploy the A321XLRs on routes across Asia and Europe, but stops short of listing specific cities. However, the airline has said the A321XLRs will be able to operate “underserved international routes” of up to 8.5h.

At 195 seats, the A321XLR configuration is a lower-density layout compared to IndiGo’s two-class A321neos, which seat 220 passengers.

IndiGo operates 13 two-class A321neos currently, deploying them on domestic flights between some of India’s largest cities. The ‘IndiGo Stretch’ product, which was launched in August 2024, features 38-inch seat pitch and is configured in a 2-2 layout.