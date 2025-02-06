Indian operator IndiGo has signed a damp lease agreement with Scandinavian low-cost carrier Norse Atlantic Airways for a sole Boeing 787-9, which will enter service in March.

IndiGo on 6 February adds that it is open to “exploring opportunities” to contract additional aircraft with Norse Atlantic.

The sole 787 will arrive in India some time in February and operate with IndiGo for a six-month period. The carrier says the agreement is extendable up to 18 months, subject to regulatory approval.

The announcement comes weeks after the airline confirmed its intention to add widebody aircraft earlier than expected. While it already has a pair of 777s on wet lease from Turkish Airlines, it will only be receiving its first owned widebody aircraft - from its firm commitment for 30 Airbus A350-900s - in 2027.

Media reports had earlier suggested IndiGo will lease six 787-9s from Norse Atlantic, and will deploy the type on European flights. IndiGo did not disclose any network plans for the 787 in its latest statement.