India’s IndiGo will launch daily flights to London Heathrow – its third European point – as it prepares to induct more Boeing 787-9s for its long-haul operations.

The airline will commence flights to London on 26 October with a 787 damp-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. It did not state which Indian city it will be operating the flights from.

The launch of London flights comes as IndiGo prepares to further expand its international network. Airline CEO Pieter Elbers had previously said IndiGo is looking to fly to Copenhagen and Athens in Europe, as well as Siem Reap and four unnamed Central Asian cities this year.

IndiGo says it will be taking five more 787s from Norse Atlantic under a damp-lease arrangement. It already operates a sole 787-9 to two European points: Amsterdam and Manchester, from Mumbai.

Separately, IndiGo will also be introducing its ‘IndiGoStretch’ business-class product on flights to Singapore (from Mumbai and Delhi) and Dubai (from Delhi).

‘IndiGoStretch’ features Recaro’s R5 business class seats and are found on a small number of Airbus A321s. IndiGo has configured these two-class A321s with 12 business-class seats, and 208 economy-class seats.