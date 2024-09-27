IndiGo has appointed its chief transformation officer Isidre Porqueras as its new operations chief.

Porqueras – formerly the chief operating officer at Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea – will in his new appointment “build and prioritise our focus areas”, especially in international operations, says IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers.

Elbers adds: “His deep expertise in operations and demonstrated success in previous organisations will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategic vision and expand business in international markets.”

Porqueras has work experience in firms outside the aviation sector, including at McKinsey, as well as global construction firm Uralita.

He joined IndiGo in April as its chief of transformation and has been engaged in “several operations-related projects” in recent months, the airline states.

Porqueras succeeds outgoing operations chief Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who retires by the end of the year.

Prock-Schauer had been IndiGo’s chief operating officer since 2018, overseeing the airline’s operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. He had also worked with other Indian carriers like Go Air and Jet Airways.

Says Elbers of Prock-Schauer’s tenure: “I would like to deeply thank Wolfgang for effectively and successfully leading IndiGo’s operations over these years, including during the difficult Covid pandemic times. He has played a vital role in shaping IndiGo’s operations and has contributed to its sustained growth.”