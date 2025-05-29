IndiGo has appointed Ton Dortmans to shore up its maintenance capabilities in the lead-up to the introduction of its Airbus A350 operations.

Dortmans joins the Indian low-cost carrier from KLM, where he last held the post of executive vice president for engineering and maintenance. He is also a veteran of the Dutch carrier, having been with the airline for over 40 years.

Dortmans will “support the technical entry into service” of IndiGo’s A350s, the first of which are expected to arrive in 2027.

“Both the operation and maintenance of IndiGo’s own wide-body aircraft…will be new for IndiGo,” the carrier adds. IndiGo also says it is :”committed” to build up capabilities in India “around various MRO activities”.

IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers says Dortmans’ appointment is key for the airline’s “next phase to become a global aviation player”.

He adds: “The opportunity to develop such MRO capabilities in-house for IndiGo in India with home-grown talent and the volumes of our operation was just not to be missed.”

Separately, IndiGo also announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as its new chairman. Mehta, who has been a board member at the airline since May 2022, takes over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who steps down after completing his term.

Mehta is a veteran in the corporate sector, having been with companies such as the Shell Group and Colgate Palmolive India.