IndiGo will be doubling its orders for Airbus A350-900s, as it looks to convert the purchase rights for 30 widebodies into firm orders.

The airline signed a memorandum of understanding at the IATA annual general meeting in Delhi, calling it a “strategic move” that comes as it starts up long-haul widebody operations with leased aircraft.

Airline chief Pieter Elbers says the additional orders will be firmed up “as soon as we are ready”. IndiGo is due to take delivery of its first A350 – from a 2024 commitment of 30 A350s – in 2027.

Elbers estimates that deliveries of its first 30 widebodies will run through “the earlier part of the next decade”. The 30 newly-ordered A350s will be delivered thereafter.

The order adds to IndiGo’s already significant orderbook of over 900 Airbus aircraft, including the A321XLR, the first of which is expected to be delivered in fiscal 2026, which ends 31 March 2026.

The airline has previously stated that the A350s will initially be deployed into Europe, though Elbers has not ruled out looking at other regions.

IndiGo will be starting flights from Delhi to Amsterdam and Manchester in July, using a fleet of Boeing 787-9s wet-leased from Norse Atlantic Airways.

Speaking on 1 June, Elbers revealed that the airline will be growing its European operations in the current financial year. IndiGo will, pending regulatory approval, add London, Copenhagen and Athens to its European network.

London and Copenhagen flights will be operated with the wet-leased 787s, while Athens will be served with the A321XLR.