Japan Airlines and Garuda Indonesia are to launch their joint business partnership in April, which will see the two operators cooperate commercially on flights between Japan and Indonesia.

The wide-ranging partnership, first announced in October 2024, covers an expanded codeshare arrangement on flights between the two countries, including on domestic flights operated by both carriers.

The partnership also extends to the operators’ frequent flyer programmes.

Garuda and JAL are already codeshare partners on services between the two countries, as well as on some domestic routes.

Both carriers state: “[We are] committed to provide enhanced flight services to passengers through extensive integrated flight schedules, featuring seamless connections between Indonesia and Japan.”

JAL operates 11 weekly flights between Tokyo Narita and Jakarta, with frequencies growing to twice daily from 30 March.

Garuda operates daily flights from the Indonesian capital to Tokyo Haneda, as well as from Denpasar Bali to Tokyo Narita.

Says Garuda’s commercial director Ade R. Susardi: “Through [this joint business partnership] with Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia plans to strengthen its market share, especially in East Asia. It aligns with our efforts to attract the international tourists [visiting] from Japan to explore Indonesia’s destinations ranging from Medan, Makassar, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, and other must-visit cities to support Indonesia’s sustainable tourism development.”