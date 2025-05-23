Skymark Airlines is to acquire six Boeing 737 Max 8s, in an orderbook top-up for fleet renewal purposes.

The deal, which was approved by the Japanese carrier’s board on 22 May, is valued at Y143.4 billion ($997 million) at list prices, and includes the purchase of CFM International engines.

Skymark_B737-800(JA737U)_(4915632884)

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Skymark operates Boeing 737-800s.

Skymark says the first of the new 737s will be delivered from 2030. The deal is on top of a 2022 commitment for four 737 Max jets with options for two more.

The Tokyo-headquartered carrier currently has a fleet of 29 737-800s.

For the year to 31 March, Skymark reported an operating profit of Y1.8 billion, down almost 61% year on year. It saw a 4.6% rise in revenue to Y108.9 billion, which was outpaced by a 7.7% jump in costs to Y107 billion.

