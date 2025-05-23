Skymark Airlines is to acquire six Boeing 737 Max 8s, in an orderbook top-up for fleet renewal purposes.

The deal, which was approved by the Japanese carrier’s board on 22 May, is valued at Y143.4 billion ($997 million) at list prices, and includes the purchase of CFM International engines.

Skymark says the first of the new 737s will be delivered from 2030. The deal is on top of a 2022 commitment for four 737 Max jets with options for two more.

The Tokyo-headquartered carrier currently has a fleet of 29 737-800s.

For the year to 31 March, Skymark reported an operating profit of Y1.8 billion, down almost 61% year on year. It saw a 4.6% rise in revenue to Y108.9 billion, which was outpaced by a 7.7% jump in costs to Y107 billion.