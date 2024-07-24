Dutch carrier KLM is teaming with ZeroAvia to work towards carrying out a demonstration flight of the propulsion specialist’s ZA2000 zero-emission, hydrogen-electric engine for large regional turboprops.

As a first target, the companies aim to carry out an A-to-B flight demonstration using the ZA2000 between two airports in 2026.

“As well as identifying the optimal airport pair, immediate workstreams will be working towards regulatory permits to fly and ensuring supply of liquid hydrogen fuel and putting in place the supporting infrastructure for aircraft fueling,” the partners say.

KLM Cityhopper managing director Maarten Koopmans says: “KLM aims to be a front-runner in the journey towards a more sustainable future in aviation. That’s why we actively support and encourage innovation to drive industry change. When it comes to the future of zero-emission flights, KLM supports various technologies and innovations simultaneously.

“Together with our sector partners, we are conducting research on electric, hydrogen, and hybrid-powered flights and exploring ways to expedite these advancements.”

ZeroAvia has been working on a prototype of its smaller ZA600 powertrain aboard a Dornier 228 aircraft at its UK base. The next product, the ZA2000, is designed to support up to 80-seat regional turboprop aircraft and is slated for service entry in 2027.

Earlier during the Farnborough air show ASL Aviation signed a conditional purchase agreement for up to 20 ZA2000 engines for retrofit into its ATR fleet.