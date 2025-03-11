Korean Air has launched a new corporate branding – including updating its logo for the first time since 1984 – as it works towards integrating with rival-turned-subsidiary Asiana Airlines.

The airline revealed its new brand design at a launch event on 11 March, which also saw its first aircraft repainted with the new livery.

The airline has retained its trademark sky-blue colour in the re-design, but has introduced “a newly developed paint for a metallic effect” on its aircraft. It has simplified the wording on the aircraft, opting for ‘Korean’ instead of the current ‘Korean Air’.

The ‘Taegeuk’ logo – the airline’s blue and red logo for over 40 years – has also been simplified into a monochromatic dark blue.

The first aircraft to sport the new livery is a Boeing 787-10 (HL8515), which was delivered to the airline in 2024. It will return to operations on 12 March, operating its first flight between Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita.

Korean Air will induct “more aircraft” in the year for repainting, says marketing chief Kenneth Chang, who did not disclose a schedule. Once Asiana is merged with Korean in 2027, the former’s fleet will also sport the new livery.

Apart from the new branding, Korean has also refreshed its inflight services, including its first dining menu update in 15 years.

The branding update comes about a week after airline chief Walter Cho announced a “corporate value system” – known as ‘KE Way’ – for Korean Air, as it marks its 56th anniversary.

Korean announced its intention to acquire the ailing Asiana in November 2020, and finally completed the acquisition in late-2024, after clearing critical anti-trust hurdles. Asiana will now operate as a subsidiary, before being fully absorbed on 1 January 2027.