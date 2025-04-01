Lao Airlines has become the newest international operator of Comac’s C909 regional jet, after taking delivery of its first example on 31 March.

The aircraft (RDPL-34229) is on lease from Comac, and will enter service on 12 April on domestic routes, says the national carrier.

The aircraft – formerly known as the ARJ21 – is configured in a single-class layout with 90 economy-class seats.

The delivery of Lao Airlines’ first C909 comes more than a week after Lao civil aviation regulators gave the green light for the aircraft to operate commercial flights. In the lead-up to certification, Comac says it set up a “special team” to oversee areas such as training, manuals and MRO. According to the airline, the initial flights will be operated with Chinese flight crew and Lao Airlines cabin crew.

The delivery is an important milestone for Comac’s ambition to grow its international presence.

When it enters service in April, Lao Airlines will be the second Asian operator of the type, after Indonesia’s TransNusa Airlines. Low-cost operator Vietjet is also reportedly looking to operate the C909 on a leased basis, pending regulator approvals.

Indeed, Comac in its latest comments states that the C909 has “strong adaptability to the operating environment in Southeast Asia”, with “good high-temperature” and “short take-off and landing capabilities”.