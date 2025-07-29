LATAM Airlines Group is considering the acquisition of more aircraft “from various manufacturers and lessors” as it seeks to take advantage of growth opportunities in the coming years.

Releasing its second-quarter earnings on 29 July, the business said “medium-term opportunities for incremental growth have been identified in most markets where LATAM group affiliates operate”, beyond the expansion already planned based on existing commitments. Those commitments include one signed in the second quarter for 11 more Airbus A320neo jets for delivery in 2026, while the group is also delaying the retirement of four A319s to further boost its capacity.

The Chile-based group says it foresees the addition of widebody and narrowbody jets – including more A320-family examples – “as well as other smaller jets from manufacturers such as Airbus and Embraer”.

The latter comment suggests it is considering orders for Airbus A220s and Embraer E-Jets.

LATAM says the “primary focus” of the extra aircraft would be to “serve and grow” passenger markets and cargo traffic “in regional markets”.

The group’s current aircraft commitments will see its A320neo-family fleet rise from 57 aircraft in the second quarter of this year to 108 in 2027, according to its latest projections, while its Boeing 787 fleet will rise from 37 to 41 aircraft over the same period.

LATAM has 360 aircraft in its fleet today, including 281 Airbus narrowbody jets, 59 widebodies – the 37 787s alongside 10 777s, nine 767s and three Airbus A330s on short-term lease – and 20 767 freighters.

The business recorded its “strongest ever” second quarter, with revenue rising 8.2% to $3.3 billion, helping it to an operating profit of $432 million – up from $260 million year on year.

It achieved a net profit of $242 million for the period, which was up from $145 million a year earlier.

LATAM says passenger demand remains “solid” across domestic and international markets, despite geopolitical headwinds.