IATA is to hold its next annual general meeting, the 82nd edition of the event, in Rio de Janeiro in 2026.

The airline association announced at its 81st AGM in Delhi that Latin American operator LATAM will be the host airline for the 2026 edition.

The IATA AGM was last held in Brazil in 1999. LATAM chief Roberto Alvo, in brief remarks following the announcement, says that since the last AGM in Brazil, the South American aviation sector “has tripled in size”.

He adds: ”In addition to facilitating a successful gathering of our industry leaders, we look forward to showcasing the contributions and enormous potential for aviation in Brazil and throughout South America.”