Korean Air will expand its operations to leisure points in its Southeast Asia network, as it looks to fully recover its international capacity by the end of the year.

In a network update, the SkyTeam operator will also increase frequencies to Europe and North America for the Northern Winter travel season, which runs from late-October through end-March.

During the period, Korean Air says its international capacity will recover to pre-pandemic levels, adding that it “remains committed to adjusting schedules based on seasonal factors and market demand to provide passengers with optimised services”.

From 20 October, the airline will increase the number of flights between Seoul Incheon and Bali from the current 11 weekly flights to two daily flights, both of which will be operated with Boeing 787-10s.

The Vietnamese cities of Nha Trang and Phu Quoc will see two daily flights by the end of the year, up from once a day currently.

In North Asia, Korean Air will boost operations to Kagoshima in Japan and Taichung in Taiwan, with both to be operated as daily flights from end-October. The airline operates three to five weekly flights to Kagoshima, while Taichung is served four times a week.

For its North America network, Korean Air will increase the number of flights to Las Vegas from the current five times a week to a daily service. The Seoul Incheon-Vancouver route will be increased to 11 weekly flights from 27 October, before moving to a twice-daily flights from 1 December.

In Europe, Korean Air will add one more weekly flight between Seoul Incheon and Madrid.