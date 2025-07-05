Malaysia Airlines parent Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has exercised its options for 20 more Airbus A330-900s, doubling its original commitment as it makes progress with fleet renewal efforts.

The deal, announced in Paris on the sidelines of a state visit to France by Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, will see the national carrier become one of Asia-Pacific’s largest A330neo operators.

The new aircraft – to be powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines – will be delivered between 2029 and 2031, says Airbus.

In 2022, MAG announced commitments for 20 A330neos, comprising 10 direct orders and 10 leased from Avolon.

Malaysia Airlines received its first A330-900 in November last year after facing delivery delays. It now operates four A330neos, with another six scheduled to be delivered through this year.

The remaining 10 will be delivered through 2028, replacing its older A330ceos, states MAG.

MAG managing director Izham Ismail states: “This additional order reinforces our long-term vision of building a future-ready fleet that supports sustainable growth, delivers consistent value to our passengers, and strengthens our competitiveness in key markets.”

MAG’s A330neo deal was announced hours after compatriot AirAsia disclosed firm orders for 50 more A321XLRs, with conversion options for another 20 more jets.