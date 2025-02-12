Malaysia Aviation Group has formally transferred ownership of regional unit MASwings to the state government of Sarawak, following the signing of a sale and purchase agreement on 12 February.

The parent company of Malaysia Airlines says the ownership transfer is expected to be completed by the end of this year, adding that MASwings will continue operating as usual throughout the transfer process.

The transfer builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in October 2023 by the airline group, the Sarawak state government, as well as charter operator Hornbill Skyways to explore a potential divestment of the MASwings unit.

Following its acquisition of MASwings, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg says the new state-owned airline will operate under a new brand, AirBorneo.

Johari is quoted in local media reports as saying that AirBorneo will be a full-service carrier, to emphasise the state’s “regional prestige as a premium travel destination”.

No further details were disclosed about its fleet or network.

MASwings currently operates a fleet of 14 aircraft, comprising eight ATR72-500s, as well as six de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otters. From its hubs in Kota Kinabalu and Miri in Sarawak state, the airline flies mainly to regional and rural destinations.

The airline was launched in 2007 with the aim of connecting rural communities in east Malaysia.