Qantas has operated the last Boeing 717 passenger flight, marking the end of over 20 years of operations.

The final commercial flight took place on 26 October as flight QF1511 flew from Sydney to Canberra. The 717 (VH-YQS) will be parked at Canberra before being officially retired in November, says Qantas.

The aircraft was built 20 years ago, and was first delivered to US operator Midwest Airlines, before briefly operating for Mexico’s MexicanaClick between 2009 and 2011. It entered Qantas’s fleet in 2013 and is operated by National Jet Systems.

Qantas, through its regional unit QantasLink, operated 20 717-200s. It began operating the 717 in 2001, following its acquisition of compatriot Impulse Airways.

The type also briefly operated with low-cost subsidiary Jetstar in 2004, when the carrier had just begun operations.

The 717s are being replaced by Airbus A220s, which the airline has 29 on order. QantasLink now operates four A220s, with a fifth to join the fleet at the end of the year.

The A220 seat more passengers than the 717 – at 137 versus up to 125 seats on the 717 – and has twice the operating range. Qantas’ first A220 was delivered in December 2023.

QantasLink chief Rachel Yangoyan says: “The 717 aircraft have a long history in Qantas and Jetstar’s fleet. From being the aircraft that launched Jetstar’s first ever flights in 2004 to serving major cities, regional towns and the mining sector in the West as part of QantasLink for more than 20 years, we know our people and customers have loved flying on the 717.”

With its imminent retirement from Qantas’ fleet, the 717 will no longer fly in Asia-Pacific. The two remaining operators of the 717 are US operators Delta and Hawaiian Airlines, which are also looking to replace their aging fleet.