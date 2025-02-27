Qatar Airways has clinched regulatory approval for a 25% investment in Virgin Australia, paving the way for the Australian carrier to eventually restart long-haul operations.

The “strategic partnership” between the two carriers – first announced in October 2024 – was greenlit by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board on 27 February. The approval comes more than a week after anti-trust regulators proposed to approve the commercial partnership.

Virgin owners Bain Capital – together with Virgin Group and the Queensland Investment Corporation – will retain their shareholding of the airline following the Qatar investment.

The decision means that Virgin Australia can eventually restart long-haul flying, wet-leasing Boeing 777s from Qatar to fly between Australia and Doha.

The airline is targeting to launch these flights by June and will now await a decision by Australia’s International Air Services Commission for the allocation of air traffic rights.

If the green light is given, it will launch flights from Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth to Doha in June, with flights from Melbourne to the Qatari capital to follow in November.

“As well as enhancing competition and placing downward pressure on international airfares, these flights will provide a significant boost to the Australian visitor economy,” says Virgin Australia.

The partnership will also allow for secondment opportunities for Virgin Australia pilot and cabin crew to Qatar Airways.

“This will also provide promotional opportunities for other team members and new hires through the backfilling of seconded staff,” states Virgin Australia.

Qatar first announced its intention to take a minority 25% stake in Virgin Australia – for an undisclosed sum – on 1 October. It said the deal would provide Virgin Australia with “access to the critical scale and expertise of a world leading global airline”.

Virgin Australia chief Jayne Hrdlicka hails a “new era” for the airline, adding: “Qatar Airways’ investment is a huge vote of confidence in our business and Australian aviation more broadly. It sets us up for long-term success and adds fuel to our bold transformation agenda.”