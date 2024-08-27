Singapore Airlines will be the first international carrier at the upcoming Western Sydney international airport (WSI), following the firming up of a commercial arrangement for future operations.

The airline, which confirmed its intentions on 26 August, will also be the third carrier to operate from the new airport, after national carrier Qantas and its low-cost unit Jetstar.

Construction work at the new airport is about 80% complete, says Australia’s transport minister Catherine King, and remains on track to open late-2026. The Australian government is building the new airport, after private operator Sydney Airport walked away from the project in 2017.

When operational, the single-runway airport, which is intended for round-the-clock operations with no curfew, will be able to handle up to 10 million passengers a year.

It will feature an integrated domestic and international terminal, as well as a surrounding “business precinct” and other aviation support functions, including cargo.

WSI is expected to relieve pressure on the slot-constrained Sydney Kingford Smith international airport, which is at the centre of slot reform efforts led by King’s ministry.

SIA operates five daily flights to Sydney, and will “begin developing its future operations” at the new airport, following the confirmation.

In June 2023, Qantas and Jetstar outlined their plans for the new airport, with the former basing five aircraft and the latter 10 jets at WSI. The initial network is expected to be mostly domestic points, including Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Melbourne.

Within one year of opening, the airport will become Qantas Group’s sixth biggest airport.