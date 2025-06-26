South Korean low-cost operator T’way Air expects deliveries of its Boeing 737 Max 8s to complete by 2027, as its fleet renewal plans get underway.

Detailing its near-term fleet plans, T’way says the 737 Max aircraft – of which it has 20 on order – will “gradually” replace its 26 737-800s.

The airline received its fourth Max 8 on 19 June, less than a month after it took delivery of its third example.

The fourth aircraft, registered HL8581, will be first deployed on flights between South Korea and Japan, before being operated on longer flights to Southeast Asia and other parts of Northeast Asia.

T’way also confirms that it will be taking delivery of its first Airbus A330neo in 2026. The carrier is leasing five A330neos from lessor Avolon, in a deal first disclosed in 2024. The new widebodies are expected to eventually replace its older A330-300s and -200s.