SpiceJet is to lease seven more aircraft and reactivate another three by the end of November, as it wraps up a round of fundraising amid ongoing regulatory and legal woes.

The seven aircraft - details of which have not been disclosed - will be inducted by 15 November. Two of these have already arrived in India, states SpiceJet.

Three parked Boeing 737s will be returned to service before end-November, as part of a wider, phased un-grounding.

SpiceJet is predominantly a 737 operator, with a mix of -700s, -800, -900ERs and Max 8s in its fleet. According to Cirium fleets data, it has 22 aircraft in service and 32 in storage.

SpiceJet recently raised about Rs30 billion ($357 million) through a qualified institutional placement, which it claims saw “overwhelming response” from investors.

States SpiceJet: “The fresh capital raised will play a key role in ungrounding SpiceJet’s existing aircraft, acquiring new planes, investing in technology, and expanding into new markets.”

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh adds: “This addition is crucial as we continue to meet the growing demand for air travel while strengthening our operational capabilities. With the capital raised, SpiceJet is well-positioned to offer improved services and an expanded route network.”

The carrier in late-August furloughed 150 cabin crew staff as part of cost-saving measures, and was reportedly placed under “enhanced surveillance” from the Indian civil aviation regulator following an operational audit earlier this month.