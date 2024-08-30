Under-pressure Indian low-cost carrier Spicejet is to furlough 150 cabin crew staff during the off-peak travel season as it continues to battle financial challenges.

SpiceJet is reportedly subject to “enhanced surveillance” from the Indian civil aviation regulator following an operational audit earlier this month. It comes as the airline, which earlier this month said it was working to secure fresh funding, has faced ongoing financial challenges and the grounding of parts of its fleet.

“SpiceJet has made the difficult decision to temporarily place 150 cabin crew members on furlough for three months,” the airline says. ”This step has been taken in response to the current lean travel season and the reduced fleet size, with the long-term stability of the organisation in mind.”

The carrier aims to raise around Rs30 billion ($357 million) through a qualified institutional placement, which it hopes to complete next month.

”As we work toward enhancing our fleet following the upcoming qualified institutional placement, we look forward to welcoming our crew members back to active duty,” SpiceJet says. ”We are committed to supporting our employees during this period.”