Thai AirAsia X is to restart flights between Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport and Sydney, its first network announcement amid a relocation of operations to the new Don Mueang airport hub.

The resumption of operations to the Australian city – which commences 2 December – will also see three additional weekly flights added, bringing the total frequency to six weekly flights, Thai AirAsia X adds.

The medium-haul, low-cost carrier currently flies out of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, the city’s main international gateway. That has made connecting passengers with short-haul sister unit Thai AirAsia a challenge, as the latter has most of its operations in Don Mueang airport.

It announced in July plans to move to Don Mueang from 1 October, calling the relocation a “homecoming” and a “strategic move…in creating more opportunities for connections to the larger AirAsia networks”

Thai AirAsia X has scheduled services to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo and Nagoya in Japan, as well as Seoul and Shanghai. It had operated between Bangkok and Sydney thrice weekly until 31 July, but suspended it through 30 November.

“Thai AirAsia X operating out of Don Mueang Airport enables travellers to connect to many more Thai AirAsia destinations throughout Thailand and internationally, in particular, the Indian market that is in high demand,” says airline chief Tassapon Bijleveld.

The airline has a fleet of eight Airbus A330-300s, and expects to add three more aircraft by the end of this year.