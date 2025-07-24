Thai Airways International will resume trading on the Thai stock exchange in August, following its exit from business rehabilitation.

The Star Alliance operator on 23 July says the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) approved the lifting of the suspension designation on Thai’s securities, with trading to resume on 4 August.

The SET will also include Thai’s securities in its calculation of the SET Index, effective 5 August.

Thai was de-listed from the SET in 2021, amid well-publicised financial woes which led to its filing for business rehabilitation.

Since then, it has undertaken a series of restructuring measures, including consolidating its operations into a single brand, streamlining its fleet, and investing in cabin upgrading works.

This eventually culminated in approvals from the Thai bankruptcy court to exit its debt restructuring programme in June this year.