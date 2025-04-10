Thai Airways International is to retrofit its fleet of Airbus A350-900s with new cabin products, including introducing premium-economy seats.

The Bangkok-based carrier signed a Letter of Intent with Airbus for the cabin upgrade project, which will start from 2028 and be overseen by the European airframer. Thai has 23 A350s that are configured with two classes.

The upgrade works will see new seating in business and economy, on top of the new premium-economy product. It will include “the latest cabin innovations, ensuring a premium travel experience for passengers on long-haul routes”, says Airbus.

Neither Airbus nor Thai has disclosed more details about the new seat count and products. The Star Alliance operator had previously confirmed plans to introduce a premium-economy product, as part of retrofit works on its older Boeing 777-300ERs.

In November 2024, airline chief Chai Eamsiri also told Airline Business that a possible cabin upgrade on Thai’s A350s could come “a few years later”, adding that supply chain constraints had prevented the airline from “getting the slots that we want” for retrofit works.

More recently, Thai unveiled its first retrofitted A320, with a new business-class product. The narrowbodies were inherited from regional unit Thai Smile, after the latter merged operations with Thai.