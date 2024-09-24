Prospective UK long-haul start-up Global Airlines has picked German modification specialist EFW for heavy maintenance service of its first Airbus A380, ahead of the airline’s launch.

Under a contract signed on 23 September, EFW, a joint venture between Singapore’s ST Engineering and Airbus, will carry out airframe heavy maintenance services on the A380, a former China Southern Airlines example now registered 9H-GLOBL.

Global Airlines is now working closely with EFW and Airbus on “flight conditions and the tasks that will be required for the major maintenance”.

EFW adds: “[We] will be responsible for all scheduled maintenance, including mandatory inspections and component replacements.” Works will commence at EFW’s Dresden facility during the fourth quarter of the year.

When the heavy maintenance works are complete, Global Airlines says the A380 will “continue its journey repositioning once more within Europe to undergo an extensive cabin refurbishment”.

Global Airlines intends to launch operations in 2025, and has previously indicated that it wants to serve US destinations including New York and Los Angeles. It obtained its first and only A380 in April, with the aircraft flown from California – where it was stored – to Scotland.

EFW says that it is looking to expand its A380 MRO activities from 2025, as it sees an uptick in demand from other customers.

It states: “The A380 has been recommissioned by many airlines across international routes and is making a strong comeback in recent times, which is expected to give rise to a growing demand or its maintenance services.”

EFW, which also carries out freighter conversions, conducted maintenance work for Qantas when the Australian carrier reactivated its fleet of A380s from storage.