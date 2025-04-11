Dhaka-based US-Bangla Airlines has signed an agreement with wet-lease operator BBN Airlines Indonesia for a pair of Boeing 737-800s.

The first aircraft entered service with the Bangladeshi operator on 1 April with the second to be handed over in early May.

US-Bangla Airlines will deploy the two 737s on international routes from Dhaka to the Middle East, Thailand, Maldives and Singapore.

Under the agreement, BBN Airlines Indonesia, which is part of wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group, will provide flight and cabin crew, as well as maintenance and insurance support.

The pair of 737s add to US-Bangla Airlines’ current fleet of 18 aircraft, which comprises six 737-800s, 10 ATR 72s, as well as two Airbus A330s.

“BBN Airlines Indonesia continues to play an active role in supporting airline growth across the Asia-Pacific region by offering scalable, reliable, and cost- effective capacity solutions,” the company states.