Vietjet has signed fresh orders for 20 more Airbus A330-900s, as it eyes long-term network expansion.

The order – announced on the sidelines of a state visit by French president Emmanuel Macron to Vietnam – adds to the low-cost operator’s existing commitment for 20 A330neos, which it first disclosed during the Singapore air show in February 2024.

Vietjet is an existing operator of the A330-300, with seven examples in its fleet. It deploys the widebody on flights to India, Australia and Central Asia.

“This long-term order will support Vietjet’s ongoing international network expansion, enabling the airline to increase flights on high capacity routes across the Asia-Pacific region, as well as to introduce new future long haul services to Europe,” states Airbus, which did not disclose a delivery timeline.

Vietjet in 2024 said it was looking to expand its network to Europe – and even the USA – with the new A330neos.

The order is the latest fleet development from Vietjet. In mid-May it confirmed that it would be transferring 50 new Boeing 737 Max jets to its Thai subsidiary, with the first example to be delivered in October.