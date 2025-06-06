Vietnam Airlines and China Southern Airlines have entered a joint venture arrangement as they look to tap into travel demand between the two countries.

The partnership – the first of its kind between a Chinese and Vietnamese carrier – will commence 1 August. It will see the two carriers coordinate their schedules and codeshare on flights between China and Vietnam.

The joint venture also covers frequent flyer programme partnerships, as well as inter-airline check-in for both carriers.

It builds on a partnership that dates back to 2010, when both carriers entered into a codeshare agreement for flights between Vietnam and China.

In 2022, the two operators expanded their partnership to areas such as technical operations and commerce.

“Both parties committed to prioritising the use of each other’s services at airports where they operate, while coordinating to develop their respective hub airports to enhance operational efficiency and expand the route,” the two carriers state.

China Southern currently operates up to 111 weekly flights from Chinese cities such as its Guangzhou hub, Shanghai Pudong, Shenzhen and Changsha, to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Nha Trang.

Vietnam Airlines flies to Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jinan and Wuxi, with up to 50 weekly flights.