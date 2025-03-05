Virgin Australia has promoted its chief commercial officer Dave Emerson as its new leader, succeeding outgoing CEO Jayne Hrdlicka.

Emerson will formally take helm of the Australian operator on 14 March, with Hrdlicka “[supporting] the transition as needed” for a few months.

Hrdlicka, who has been Virgin Australia’s CEO since its exit from administration in 2020, announced her intention to leave the carrier in February 2024.

Emerson joined the carrier in June 2021 as its chief commercial officer. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a senior partner in Virgin owner Bain Capital and was leading the private equity firm’s global airline practice.

Emerson started his carrier as a revenue management manager at the now-defunct America West.

On his new appointment, Emerson states: “The strategy we set as we emerged from administration several years ago is now paying off. As we return to long-haul international flying, and innovate our domestic services, we can open greater choice and even better value travel experiences for our customers, including more opportunities to reward them for their loyalty. Importantly, it also creates new opportunities for our team.”

The leadership renewal comes at a critical juncture for Australia’s second largest carrier: owners Bain, which took control of the airline in 2020, are looking into re-listing Virgin Australia on the stock exchange.

The airline also received regulatory approvals for an investment by strategic partner Qatar Airways in late-February, paving the way for an eventual restart of long-haul operations.

Airline chair Ryan Cotton states: “Detailed plans are in place which will deliver continued growth, strong business performance, and continuity of strategy further enhancing Virgin Australia’s competitive position in the Australian market.”