Lessor Azorra has handed over the first of eight new Embraer E190 E2s to Virgin Australia, marking the start of the carrier’s fleet renewal efforts.

The first aircraft, to be registered VH-E2A, was delivered to the airline at Embraer’s Sao Jose dos Campos facility on 2 September. The aircraft – the airframer’s 1,900th E-Jet to be delivered – is delivered from Azorra’s firm orderbook with Embraer.

The E190 E2s – configured with 100 seats – will replace its current Fokker 100s that operate with regional unit Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA), and will be based in Perth.

VARA expects to receives another three E2s for the rest of the year and through 2026.

Virgin Australia will be the first Australian operator of the E2, and the latest in a growing number of Embraer customers in Asia Pacific that includes Singapore-based Scoot and All Nippon Airways.

VARA executive Nick Rohrlach says: “Replacing our Fokker 100s with these next-generation jets allows us to better connect resources industry clients and regional communities across Western Australia with improved reliability, significantly reduced noise, and lower emissions. These aircraft are perfectly designed for the challenging climates and environments we operate in, while offering our customers a spacious and comfortable in-flight experience.”