French start-up Beyond Aero has “refined” the configuration of its conceptual eight-passenger hydrogen-electric business aircraft and says it is seeking regulatory exemptions required to eventually certify the type.

The company, which came on the scene in 2023, said on 17 March that its “BYA-1” business jet will be powered by a “battery-free hydrogen fuel-cell system” throwing off 2.4MW of electricity and powering twin “electric ducted fans” mounted on the aircraft’s aft fuselage.

The fuel-cell system will be fed gaseous hydrogen stored in tanks “integrated above the wing-box structure”, Beyond Aero says.

“By eliminating high-pressure fuel lines inside the pressurised cabin, this design minimises risk and aligns with aerospace safety protocols,” it adds.

The BYA-1 is to have 800nm (1,482km) of range, a maximum take-off weight of 8,618kg (19,000lb) and a cruise speed of up to 360kt (667km/h).

“These refinements mark a significant step toward certification and commercialisation, reinforcing Beyond Aero’s position as the leading manufacturer on track to deliver the first certified hydrogen-electric light jet by 2030,” the firm says.

Beyond Aero is among several competitors working to bring hydrogen-powered aircraft to market in the next decade. But the concepts remain anything but sure bets owing to safety, technological and infrastructure challenges associated with using hydrogen as fuel.

Airbus had been an enthusiastic proponent of hydrogen-powered aircraft. But in February news broke that the manufacturing had delayed its ZEROe hydrogen-aircraft-development programme by a decade, citing slow maturity of hydrogen technology and uncertainty about availability of hydrogen produced from renewable sources – so-called “green hydrogen”.

Also on 17 March, Beyond Aero said it is now working with EASA to secure special conditions needed to certificate the BYA-1. The company says EASA’s existing SC-23 airworthiness standards for aircraft carrying up to 19 passengers do not apply to hydrogen-powered types.

“Working closely with EASA, we are shaping regulatory pathways that will enable the safe and efficient adoption of hydrogen propulsion in aviation,” says Beyond Aero certification head Walter Filho.

Beyond Aero in 2024 started test flights of a hydrogen-powered demonstrator based on a twin-seat GI Aviation Spyl-XL ultralight. The company replaced that aircraft’s petrol-burning engine with a hybrid propulsion system composed of batteries and a hydrogen fuel cell.

In October last year, Beyond Aero said it had raised $44 million in funding and received letters of intent covering potential future orders for 108 of its aircraft.