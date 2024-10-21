Blackhawk Aerospace has completed “baseline” flight testing for its Daher TBM 700 Series supplemental type certificate (STC) programme, describing as a “major milestone” the first flight of the single-engine turboprop powered by a higher-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-66D.

The inaugural flight of the testbed aircraft – N590JL (pictured) – took place on 20 September. The new version of the engine increases equivalent shaft horsepower from 1,583hp to 1,825hp. The sortie followed a series of engine runs on 13 September.

Blackhawk says further flight tests, in collaboration with P&WC, Hartzell Propeller and MT Propeller, will “further refine performance metrics”.

“This first-flight milestone represents a key advancement of our STC programme, bringing increased power, performance, and sustainability to TBM 700 owners,” says Edwin Black, Blackhawk president.

The Waco, Texas-based turboprop performance enhancements specialist expects US Federal Aviation Administration approval for the STC in the second quarter of next year.