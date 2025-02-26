Dornier Seawings is confident its Seastar CD2 will achieve European certification this year after an interrupted effort to revive production of the 1980s-designed nine-seat amphibian that began over a decade ago.

The Oberpfaffenhofen, Bavaria-based company has since September been stepping up its flight test campaign, including by completing a series of water trials in Norway using three prototypes. The business – which is owned by Chinese concerns Wuxi Communications and Wuxi Industry, along with the Dornier family – has two additional aircraft in production, one at the original Dornier facility in Germany and one at a sister factory in China.

Dornier Seawings flew its first prototype in March 2020, but funding issues and complications with the pandemic forced a four-year delay before the second aircraft’s maiden sortie in March last year. The original Seastar, produced by the Dornier company, flew in 1984 but no examples were delivered before the programme was cancelled. Chinese-backed Dornier Seawings bought the design rights in 2013 and relaunched the aircraft in 2016 with an original entry into service target of 2021.

Head of sales and marketing Ana Alvarez-Munoz says that although there are no announced orders for the 900nm (1,670km)-range, Pratt & Whitney Canada PT-6A-135A-powered Seastar, “We are focusing on getting certification” and finding customers for the first two aircraft, which it hopes to deliver in 2026. She adds: “We made some mistakes in the past with promises. Now what we want to do is create the climate for a potential market.”

Dornier Seawings has about 100 employees at Oberpfaffenhofen, with some 150 in China. Initially aircraft assembly will be in Germany, with China coming on stream when demand justifies it, she says.

The Seastar, which comes with two engines equipped with five-blade propellers mounted in a tandem configuration above high wings, is one of several seaplanes in development as the sector enjoys a revival. Like other amphibians, its lower fuselage forms a hull containing retractable landing gear, so it does not rely on floats.

However, while many developers are focusing on the electric-power opportunity, Dornier Seawings is sticking with P&WC turboprops. And while others identify the commercial air transport market, including airborne ferries for island communities, as the key opportunity, Dornier Seawings is positioning the Seastar primarily as a VIP aircraft, with customised, upscale interiors with four to six seats.

“Luxury travel is booming. It’s all about offering travellers unique experiences by being able to access places that have been difficult to access,” says Alvarez-Munoz. “So we are addressing high-end resorts, as well as high-net-worth individuals.”

Dornier Seawings offers a second product, the two-seat DS-2C light-sport amphibian. The aircraft was formerly the Uniplanes Flywhale FW650,which Dornier Seawings bought the design rights for two years ago, and competes with the US-built Icon Aircraft A5.

Some 12 aircraft were built by the former manufacturer, and around eight remain in service in Europe, although Dornier Seawings is not responsible for their support.

The company has relaunched production of the 540nm-range, Rotax 912is-powered aircraft at its Chinese factory, and the first two aircraft are ready for delivery following European regulatory approval, says Alvarez-Munoz. Dornier Seawings is showing the two examples at the Aero Friedrichshafen general aviation show on 9-12 April.