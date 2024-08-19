The European Business Aviation Association has bought the sole rights to EBACE, Europe’s premium business aviation event.

The annual convention in Geneva had been run by the EBAA and its US counterpart the National Business Aviation Association since its first iteration in 2001.

NBAA is behind the sector’s biggest show, BACE, held annually in Las Vegas every October.

The two trade bodies are not disclosing the financial terms of the agreement.

EBAA insists the event – which has struggled since its return after the pandemic with falling attendances and major manufacturers such as Gulfstream and Bombardier pulling out – will continue in 2025 but has not confirmed a venue or dates.

The Swiss city – chosen originally for its visitor-friendly infrastructure, including an airport next to the convention centre, and popularity with wealthy business aircraft owners and users – had come under criticism in recent years from both exhibitors and delegates for its high costs.

It is possible that EBACE may return to its 1990s guise as a more intimate conference, with a small associated exhibition, perhaps in another city, providing a networking opportunity and a new technology showcase but at a much lower outlay for exhibitors and attendees.

Europe’s business aviation sector is much smaller and less mature than that of North America, despite similar populations and size of economy. Shorter distances between major commercial centres, the lack of a private flying tradition, less favourable tax regimes, and a business culture that often frowns on ostentatious displays of corporate wealth are all factors. The sector has also come under sustained attack in recent years from environmental activists, who broke into the static display at EBACE 2023, damaging several aircraft.

“EBACE is well recognised as the premier business aviation event in Europe, bringing together the latest aircraft, newest technologies, industry visionaries and innovators, policymakers and key decision-makers,” EBAA secretary general Holger Krahmer says. “EBAA is looking forward to building upon this amazing platform, establishing the new EBACE as the leading hub for Europe’s business aviation professionals in ways that reflect the unique nature of business aviation in Europe.”

His counterpart at NBAA Ed Bolen says the two associations will continue to “work together in all aspects of business aviation”.