Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 6X has been cleared by European regulators for steep-approach landings, expanding the number of airports available to the ultra-wide-body business jet.

Detailed in an update to the twinjet’s type certification data, the approval was disclosed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on 5 May. It permits the Falcon 6X to fly steep approaches of up to 5.5°, the data shows.

Airports now open to the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D-powered jet include London City and La Mole-St Tropez.

However, other facilities with steeper approaches such as Lugano in Switzerland and Aspen, Colorado – 6.65° and 6.5°, respectively – remain out of reach for now.

Dassault has previously said the Falcon 6X, which entered service in late 2023, will be capable of flying approaches of up to 6°.

As of early April, Dassault had delivered a double-digit number of Falcon 6Xs with production ramping up. It is in service with operators in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the airframer says.