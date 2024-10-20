Machinists at Textron Aviation have ratified a five-year labour deal, putting an end to an almost month-long strike.

Textron staff represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ratified the deal on 20 October, which provides a 31% general wage increase across the span of the agreement.

Machinists at the Wichita-based aircraft manufacturer, which owns the Cessna and Beechcraft brands, began strike action on 23 September after voting down a proposed four-year offer. The revised five-year deal includes agreement on a 5% wage increase in 2028.

Textron Aviation chief executive Ron Draper says: “We value our workforce and the work they do, and this agreement reflects our commitment to our team. The ratification of this contract marks a new chapter, and we are eager to move forward together.”

The company says employees who have been on strike can return to work from 23 October.