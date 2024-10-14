Rolls-Royce has completed flight testing of the Pearl 10X engine it is developing for the Dassault Aviation Falcon 10X business jet after a six-month campaign.

Installed on the propulsion specialist’s Boeing 747-200 testbed – contributing to the jet’s unique five-engine configuration – the powerplant has been in flight test since 29 March.

Since then, the progamme’s two flight-test assets have flown more than 25 times, covering a distance of 36,000nm (66,600km).

The final test flight took place on 26 September, a 4h 38min sortie from Rolls-Royce’s facility in Tucson, Arizona.

“On behalf of Rolls-Royce, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible global engineering and experimental test teams for their outstanding dedication and expertise in successfully completing the Pearl 10X flying testbed campaign,” says Philipp Zeller, senior vice-president Dassault, at Rolls-Royce.

“This achievement is a testament to your commitment, innovation, and global collaboration and I am immensely proud of everything we have accomplished together.”

Rolls-Royce used two engines for the test campaign, swapping in the second powerplant from June.

The Pearl 10X was installed on a bespoke pylon installed on an inboard station on the 747’s starboard wing.

Rolls-Royce will ship the engines to Dassault to support the first flight of the ultra-long-range Falcon 10X next year, although it declines to provide a more precise timeframe.

“We are working in close alignment with Dassault to support their schedule,” the company says.

Before delivery can take place, the first engine will need to be modified, converting it from a left- to a right-hand installation, a process requiring a change to the engine build-up and mount system, along with the nacelle.

Rolls-Royce has also yet to reveal the exact thrust rating for the Pearl 10X. It has previously said it will be the most powerful engine in the Pearl family, topping the 18,250lb (81kN)-rated Pearl 700 for the Gulfstream G700.

Modification of the 747-200 was carried out by L3Harris in Waco, Texas, with the ferry flight to Tucson on 29 March marking the start of the flight-test campaign.

Early tests saw the Pearl 10X confirming its high-altitude performance, with the 747 flying at up to 45,000ft.

Addressing the high-altitude testing has been enabled by the 747’s unusual configuration, which features three different engine types – three standard RB211s, the Pearl 10X, and a Trent 1000 TEN, previously installed as part of the widebody powerplant’s own development.