Abu Dhabi-based charter provider Royal Jet has chosen CFM Leap engines to power its new Airbus ACJ320neo aircraft, making the announcement at the Dubai air show on 19 November.

The long-time Boeing Business Jet operator – it has a fleet of 10 alongside five Bombardier Global jets – placed its first order for Airbus corporate jets in February, with a commitment for three ACJ320neos alongside six options.

In common with all current generation Boeing narrowbodies, the 737-based BBJ is exclusively powered by Leap-1Bs, while customers for its Airbus rival have a choice of Leap-1As or Pratt & Whitney PW1100Gs.

“CFM International and its Leap engines have built a solid reputation in the market for its safety, reliability and fuel efficiency,” says Mohammed Husain Ahmed, acting chief executive of Royal Jet.

Founded in 2003, Royal Jet is the largest operator of BBJs.