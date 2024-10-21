A “longtime Cessna Citation enthusiast” is lined up to become the launch customer for Textron Aviation’s first CJ4 Gen3 light business jet, a prototype of which flew for the first time in early October.

Ryan Samples, a pilot and business owner, has entered a purchase agreement with Textron Aviation and is expected to take delivery of the first example of the CJ4 Gen3 in 2026, following the type’s targeted certification, the company revealed on the opening day of NBAA BACE.

“Our longstanding appreciation for Citation jets has grown with each new model,” Samples says. ”I can’t wait to elevate our travel capabilities with this remarkable aircraft.”

A prototype of the CJ4 Gen3 completed its first flight at Eisenhower National airport in Wichita, Kansas, the company said on 21 October. The sortie lasted 1h and 47min.

“Our flight-test pilots reported that the aircraft flew well and performed to the levels we anticipated,” says Chis Hearne, Textron Aviation’s senior vice-president of engineering and programmes.

The CJ4 Gen3 is part of a trio of “Gen3” variants unveiled by Textron Aviation at the show, including the M2 and CJ3 platforms. The jets will feature Garmin’s emergency auto-land as a standard feature, and the CJ4 Gen 3 will be the first aircraft with Garmin’s new G3000 Prime avionics suite.

The cockpit upgrades are based on feedback from Textron Aviation’s customers, many of whom are owner-operators of the company’s light business jets.