Satellite communications specialist Viasat is yielding the benefits of acquiring fellow network provider Inmarsat as it receives positive feedback from initial trials of an enhanced in-flight connectivity programme for business aviation, called JetXP.

Under the initiative unveiled earlier in October, Viasat says its Jet ConneX customers are the first to benefit from major performance improvements on selected plans, including uncapped speeds, expanded capacity and increased network prioritisation.

Viasat business area global director Claudio D’Amico points to a positive response to the JetXP trial, which encompasses hundreds of customers.

”We collaborate with our distribution partners, Colllins, Honeywell, Satcom Direct, and they’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback,” he says.

”What we are trying to do with this campaign is drive the interest from customers in the market to have those conversations with our distribution partners,” D’Amico adds. ”But from the original trials of the customers that have been using it, I think the feedback has been very positive.”

Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat last year. D’Amico points to the joint experience the firms have in the satellite connectivity industry.

”A lot of customers are looking for a consistent and reliable experience, and JetXP is that,” he says. ”It is a way for us to consistently deliver connectivity capability for our customer base, and focus on the things that are important.

”One of the things we have learned is that speed itself is not as important, [as] it is about how can you deliver a consistent experience in areas where you have a lot of customers and a lot of jets. Being able to support that consistently is what makes that overall experience great.”

Viasat describe JetXP as “an important step” in harmonising its business aviation service offering and network-management strategy following its acquisition of Inmarsat.

”When you think about the cultures both companies have, I think there are a lot of similarities and those things helped us come together as a team,” D’Amico says, when asked about the progress of the business combination. “The fact we were both leaders in the markets we played in within business aviation has helped us a lot, as well.

“We are making progress. It’s exciting and there is a lot more to come.”