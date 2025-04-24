Widespread use of uncrewed air vehicles (UAVs) in the UK for tasks such as cargo transport, medical deliveries and surveying work has moved a step closer with the appointment by the country’s civil aviation regulator of its first approved drone assessor.

Under the agreement, experts from engineering consultancy AtkinsRealis will assess the flightworthiness of UAVs across various sectors against the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA’s) latest technical requirements for design, manufacturing and flying characteristics for both aircraft designers and operators.

For the latter, the assessments are part of the CAA’s new Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) regulations for specific category operations, replacing the previous Operating Safety Case method from 23 April.

A SORA-based assessment is required for the use of more capable or larger UAVs in higher complexity operations, such as those beyond visual line of sight or at higher altitudes.

Designers, meanwhile, will need the assessments to obtain a Specific Assurance and Integrity Level (SAIL) certificate – a new policy concept introduced in March; a SAIL certificate also forms part of the SORA process.

Following the assessments, AtkinsRealis – in its role as a Recognised Assessment Entity for Flightworthiness – will issue recommendations to the CAA, which will then issue the appropriate authorisation or certificate to successful applicants.

Sophie O’Sullivan, director of future of flight at the CAA says: “UK SORA is the UK’s version of a drone risk assessment process that has been developed internationally with consensus from multiple aviation authorities.

“It represents a significant step forward in how the UK approaches drone certification.”