AeroVironment has launched a new variant of its Jump 20 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system (UAS), with the enhancement optimised for use from naval vessels.

Unveiled at the IDEX show in Abu Dhabi on 17 February, the Jump 20-X can perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, or signals intelligence tasks.

With a 13.6kg (30lb) payload capacity, it can also be armed with what its developer describes as “customisable lethality options”.

Boasting a flight endurance of over 13h, the 97.5kg maximum take-off weight platform can deliver “persistent surveillance and strike capabilities far beyond the horizon”, the company says.

Meanwhile, the design’s heavy-fuel engine “enhances operational flexibility, simplifies refuelling logistics and ensures mission adaptability across diverse maritime and expeditionary environments”, it adds.

“Jump 20-X leverages AI-powered autonomy to ensure precise take-off and landing – even on fast-moving ships in rough seas or under extreme conditions, day or night,” the company says.

Shane Hastings, AeroVironment’s general manager, medium uncrewed aircraft systems, describes the embarked type as “a force multiplier that delivers the unmatched versatility, efficiency and reliability [that] modern operators demand”.

Meanwhile, AeroVironment on 10 February announced that its Arcturus UAV subsidiary has been awarded a contract to support the Danish military using the baseline Jump 20 platform.

Worth up to $181 million over 10 years, the deal “will equip the Danish army with Jump 20 systems to enhance ISR operations”, the company says.

AeroVironment notes that the Jump 20 system has a “combat-proven track record and over 300,000 operational flight hours”.