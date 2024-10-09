Airbus Defence & Space will work with Multiverse Computing to build and test a gesture-based control system for future fighter aircraft.

To run until September 2025, the activity forms part of the European Defence Fund’s (EDF’s) Enhanced Pilot Interfaces and Interactions for fighter Cockpit (EPIIC) innovation challenge.

“The team will develop a cutting-edge gesture recognition algorithm inspired by quantum computing principles to revolutionise the way pilots interact with aircraft systems,” Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain-headquartered Multiverse says.

Being advanced via the EPIIC programme’s quantum gesture-recognition for aerospace control effort, “the solution will be tested in a simulated environment at Airbus Defence & Space facilities”, it was announced on 9 October.

“Gesture-based control interactions will enhance pilot situational awareness, mission effectiveness, and overall aircraft performance,” claims Multiverse chief executive Enrique Lizaso Olmos.

“The gesture-based solutions must reliably and efficiently interact with different systems in a fighter cockpit environment and address challenges such as adaptability to gloved hands, robustness in high-vibration environments, and physical integration constraints,” the company adds.

The EDF’s EPIIC programme is exploring technology advances across five categories: virtual assistant; adaptive human/machine interface; large-area display; helmet-mounted display; and interactions.

Innovations such as gesture-based commands are being considered for a future class of manned fighter. Such efforts include the Future Combat Air System project between France, Germany and Spain, and the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) being advanced by Italy, Japan and the UK.

GCAP partner BAE Systems has previously detailed its exploration of gaming industry technologies, including gesture-control and haptic feedback, in support of future programmes.