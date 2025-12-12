CAE has been awarded a more than A$300 million ($200 million) contract to deliver the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) capability, with initial service provision to start next year.

Announced on 12 December, the 10-year deal “will increase aircraft training capacity by 70%, using cutting-edge simulation, modern courseware and real-world training to prepare crews for advanced platforms such as the [Gulfstream] MC-55A Peregrine and [Northrop Grumman] MQ-4C Triton”, the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) says.

“The system will combine classroom instruction, advanced simulation technologies and airborne training to deliver an immersive, world-class training experience,” it adds.

“Capability delivery will commence at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria from 2026,” the DoD says.

CAE details roles to be supported under the F-AMTS provision as including “airborne electronics analysts, operations officers, air mobility officers, air traffic controllers, air battle managers, maritime patrol and response officers, weapon systems officers, and electronic warfare officers”.

CAE’s president defence and security – Canada and international, France Hebert, says the company will deliver a “future-ready training system that combines innovation, technical advantage and trusted partnerships to help the Australian Defence Force to raise, train and sustain skilled personnel”.

“By delivering a world-class, scalable and cost-effective training solution, CAE will equip aviators with the skills, confidence and agility to meet operational demands effectively,” Hebert adds.

In addition to its delivery by CAE Australia, the F-AMTS service will also involve local companies including Adacel, Airflite, DXC Technology, Milskil, MMCLD, Nova Systems and Seeing Machines.

“This investment underscores our commitment to building sovereign capability, backing Australia’s defence industry and delivering jobs for Australian workers,” says Pat Conroy, minister for defence industry.